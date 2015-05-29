May 29 GAM Holding AG :

* Appoints Richard McNamara as new group chief financial officer

* Marco Suter has decided to step down from his current role as group CFO and from group management board by end of 2015, at latest

* Richard McNamara will join GAM and its group management board during second half of 2015 from Henderson Group