BRIEF-Gequity Q1 net loss shrinks to EUR 155,000
* Q1 revenue and other income EUR 29,000 ($31,668.00) versus EUR 9,000 year ago
May 29 GAM Holding AG :
* Appoints Richard McNamara as new group chief financial officer
* Marco Suter has decided to step down from his current role as group CFO and from group management board by end of 2015, at latest
* Richard McNamara will join GAM and its group management board during second half of 2015 from Henderson Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board on Wednesday filed for a form of bankruptcy protection under last year's federal rescue law known as PROMESA, touching off the biggest bankruptcy in the history of the U.S. municipal debt market.