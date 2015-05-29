BRIEF-Evolva signs two new distributor agreements in Europe for Veri-Te
* Signs two new Distributor Agreements in Europe for Veri-te
May 29 Aevis Holding SA :
* Merges with Victoria-Jungfrau Collection and becomes Aevis Victoria SA
* In return of their VJC shares, shareholders of VJC (28.8 pct) will receive Aevis shares, at an exchange ratio of eight Aevis shares for one VJC share
* Aevis will take over all assets and liabilities of VJC, which will be formally dissolved, and will thus increase its participation in luxury hotel group to 100 pct
* Q1 revenue 764 million euros ($834.14 million) versus 730 million euros year ago