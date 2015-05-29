BRIEF-Bonduelle Q3 revenue rises to by 11.7% to 526.8 million euros
* Turnover for quarter 3 of FY 2016-2017 stands at EUR 526.8 million ($575.21 million), an increase of 11.7%
May 29 Elior Participations SCA :
* H1 EBITDA 204.4 million euros ($223.7 million) versus 196.0 million euros a year ago
* H1 attributable profit 40.2 million euros versus 20.8 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue 2.82 billion euros versus 2.67 billion euros a year ago
* In view of its first-half 2014-2015 performance, the group is standing by its guidance for the full fiscal year
Source text: bit.ly/1ECplAJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9136 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DETROIT, May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday said it plans to spin off its powertrain unit in order to focus on developing technology for electrically powered and self-driving vehicles at a time where more companies and investors see the future of the auto industry evolving.