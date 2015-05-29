BRIEF-Bonduelle Q3 revenue rises to by 11.7% to 526.8 million euros
* Turnover for quarter 3 of FY 2016-2017 stands at EUR 526.8 million ($575.21 million), an increase of 11.7%
May 29 Tom Tailor :
* Successfully completes its refinancing
* New funding, with a total volume of 500 million euros ($547.35 million), establishes financial framework to keep company on track with its ongoing growth plans
* Also redeemed 45 million euros variable tranche of borrower's note loan from 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9135 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DETROIT, May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday said it plans to spin off its powertrain unit in order to focus on developing technology for electrically powered and self-driving vehicles at a time where more companies and investors see the future of the auto industry evolving.