BRIEF-Bonduelle Q3 revenue rises to by 11.7% to 526.8 million euros
* Turnover for quarter 3 of FY 2016-2017 stands at EUR 526.8 million ($575.21 million), an increase of 11.7%
May 29 Scandi Standard publ AB :
* Q1 EBITDA 114.0 million Swedish crowns ($13.46 million) versus 120.1 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net sales 1.31 billion crowns versus 1.35 billion crowns year ago
DETROIT, May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday said it plans to spin off its powertrain unit in order to focus on developing technology for electrically powered and self-driving vehicles at a time where more companies and investors see the future of the auto industry evolving.