BRIEF-Gequity Q1 net loss shrinks to EUR 155,000
* Q1 revenue and other income EUR 29,000 ($31,668.00) versus EUR 9,000 year ago
May 29 Wiener Privatbank SE
* Q1 operating loss 1.61 million euros ($1.76 million) versus loss 0.57 million euros year ago
* Sees in FY 2015 positive result
* Q1 net loss excluding minority interests amounted to 0.64 million euros (Q1/2014: loss 0.50 million euros)
* Q1 net interest result of -0.45 million euros, compared to 0.93 million euros in the first quarter of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9133 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue and other income EUR 29,000 ($31,668.00) versus EUR 9,000 year ago
May 3 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board on Wednesday filed for a form of bankruptcy protection under last year's federal rescue law known as PROMESA, touching off the biggest bankruptcy in the history of the U.S. municipal debt market.