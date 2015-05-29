BRIEF-Gequity Q1 net loss shrinks to EUR 155,000
* Q1 revenue and other income EUR 29,000 ($31,668.00) versus EUR 9,000 year ago
May 29 Monitise Plc
* Deferred consideration comprising 7,998,496 new ordinary shares of 1p each ("new ordinary shares") was issued on 28 May 2015 pursuant to terms of acquisition
* Represents 1 mln stg based on closing share price of 13 pence on 28 May 2015
* Payment is first of two potential deferred consideration payments related to 2014 deferred consideration
* New ordinary shares represent an increase of approximately 0.4 pct in number of Monitise shares in issue and will rank pari passu with existing ordinary shares in company
* Update regarding payment of deferred consideration relating to acquisition of Monitise Yazilim A.S. (formerly Pozitron Yazilim A.S.), announced on 3 February 2014
* Remaining payments for future years, if triggered, would fall due in period to and including January 2017, with total earn-out consideration dependent on performance against earn-out targets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board on Wednesday filed for a form of bankruptcy protection under last year's federal rescue law known as PROMESA, touching off the biggest bankruptcy in the history of the U.S. municipal debt market.