May 29 Biofrontera AG :

* Q1 EBIT improved from -2.3 million euros (-$2.52 million) to -2.1 million euros

* Is confident of achieving growth target of a 30 pct increase in revenue in Germany as well as expectation of total revenues between 4 million and 5 million euros for full year ($1 = 0.9127 euros)