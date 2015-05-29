BRIEF-Evolva signs two new distributor agreements in Europe for Veri-Te
* Signs two new Distributor Agreements in Europe for Veri-te Source text - http://bit.ly/2pIjVYV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 29 Biofrontera AG :
* Q1 EBIT improved from -2.3 million euros (-$2.52 million) to -2.1 million euros
* Is confident of achieving growth target of a 30 pct increase in revenue in Germany as well as expectation of total revenues between 4 million and 5 million euros for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signs two new Distributor Agreements in Europe for Veri-te Source text - http://bit.ly/2pIjVYV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue 764 million euros ($834.14 million) versus 730 million euros year ago