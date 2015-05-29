BRIEF-Gequity Q1 net loss shrinks to EUR 155,000
* Q1 revenue and other income EUR 29,000 ($31,668.00) versus EUR 9,000 year ago
May 29 British Land Company Plc
* Three new lettings totalling approximately 100,000 sq ft announced at Leadenhall building
* Three lettings across seven floors and approximately 100,000 sq ft at Leadenhall building to Brit Insurance, Spanish banking group Banco Sabadell and investment management firm Kames Capital
* DTZ and JLL advised British Land and Oxford Properties. Savills advised Brit, Cushman & Wakefield advised Banco Sabadell, and DTZ advised Kames Capital
* Building is 84 pct let or under offer following these signings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue and other income EUR 29,000 ($31,668.00) versus EUR 9,000 year ago
May 3 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board on Wednesday filed for a form of bankruptcy protection under last year's federal rescue law known as PROMESA, touching off the biggest bankruptcy in the history of the U.S. municipal debt market.