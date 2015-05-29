BRIEF-Caterpillar Inc updates on investigations
* Caterpillar Inc - On Feb 17, co was notified by U.S. SEC that it concluded its investigation relating to co's acquisition of Bucyrus International, related matters
May 29 Synergy Health Plc :
* Steris and Synergy welcome a full judicial review of competitive effects of combination
* FTC has informed synergy that FTC intends to seek to block proposed combination
* Announces that they will contest FTC's attempt to block their proposed combination
* Synergy will be allowed to declare a special dividend of 15.8 pence per share
* Timing of payment of dividend will be determined by board of synergy at a later date
* Steris have confirmed that payment of dividend will not reduce terms of offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA, May 3 Colombian state oil company Ecopetrol said on Wednesday it has discovered gas at an exploratory well it shares with U.S.-based Anadarko Petroleum Corp in deep waters in the Caribbean Sea, creating the possibility of developing a production cluster.