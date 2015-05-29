BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive acquires Spoon University
* Reached an agreement to acquire millennial-focused media company Spoon University Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 Forestlight Entertainment AB :
* Q1 net sales 9.1 million Swedish crowns ($1.07 million)versus 6.5 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITDA loss 0.5 million crowns versus loss 0.6 million year ago Source text: bit.ly/1RtlL4Z
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4696 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DETROIT, May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday said it plans to spin off its powertrain unit in order to focus on developing technology for electrically powered and self-driving vehicles at a time where more companies and investors see the future of the auto industry evolving.