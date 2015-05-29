BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive acquires Spoon University
* Reached an agreement to acquire millennial-focused media company Spoon University Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 Newsphone Hellas SA :
* Q1 2015 net profit at 0.3 million euros same to year ago
* Q1 2015 EBITDA at 1.08 million euros versus 1.03 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 turnover at 6.34 million euros ($6.95 million) versus 7 million euros year ago
* Net cash on March 31, 2015 at 2.9 million euros versus 5.1 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1FRoBNb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9120 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reached an agreement to acquire millennial-focused media company Spoon University Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday said it plans to spin off its powertrain unit in order to focus on developing technology for electrically powered and self-driving vehicles at a time where more companies and investors see the future of the auto industry evolving.