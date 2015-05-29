BRIEF-Gequity Q1 net loss shrinks to EUR 155,000
* Q1 revenue and other income EUR 29,000 ($31,668.00) versus EUR 9,000 year ago
May 29 Trastor Real Estate Investment Company SA :
* Q1 2015 leasing revenue at 1.11 million euros ($1.22 million) versus 1.04 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 EBITDA at 0.81 million euros versus 0.74 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 net profit at 0.69 million euros versus 0.67 million euros year ago
* Net cash on March 31, 2015 at 3.68 million euros versus 6.20 million euros year ago
($1 = 0.9117 euros)
May 3 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board on Wednesday filed for a form of bankruptcy protection under last year's federal rescue law known as PROMESA, touching off the biggest bankruptcy in the history of the U.S. municipal debt market.