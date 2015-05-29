BRIEF-Gequity Q1 net loss shrinks to EUR 155,000
* Q1 revenue and other income EUR 29,000 ($31,668.00) versus EUR 9,000 year ago
May 29 Aktia Bank Abp :
* Moody's affirms Aktia Bank's rating, outlook upgraded to stable
* Moody's Investor Service has concluded its rating review on Aktia Bank plc and affirmed Aktia Bank's rating at A 3/P-2 rating
* Aktia Bank's outlook was upgraded to 'stable' from previous 'negative' Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue and other income EUR 29,000 ($31,668.00) versus EUR 9,000 year ago
May 3 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board on Wednesday filed for a form of bankruptcy protection under last year's federal rescue law known as PROMESA, touching off the biggest bankruptcy in the history of the U.S. municipal debt market.