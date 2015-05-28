BRIEF-Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment
* Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc as of April 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pBnOyC) Further company coverage:
May 28 Whitbread Plc :
* Issue of debt
* Issued on May 28, 2015 £450 million of unsecured guaranteed bonds
* Bonds are due October 16, 2025 and have a coupon of 3.375 percent per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016- SEC filing