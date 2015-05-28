BRIEF-Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment
* Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc as of April 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pBnOyC) Further company coverage:
May 28 Imeni Geroya VOV Danilchenko V. I. OJSC :
* Proposes Q1 dividend of 2.09 roubles ($0.0396) a share both for ordinary and preferred shares Source text - bit.ly/1RqDASc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 52.8200 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016- SEC filing