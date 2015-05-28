BRIEF-Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment
* Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc as of April 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pBnOyC) Further company coverage:
May 28 Geke SA :
* Q1 2015 net profit at 0.56 million euros versus 0.19 million euros year ago
* Net cash on March 31, 2015 at 3.51 million euros versus 4 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 turnover at 1.61 million euros ($1.76 million) versus 1.80 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1Hyf6zj
($1 = 0.9168 euros)
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016- SEC filing