BRIEF-Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment
* Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc as of April 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pBnOyC) Further company coverage:
May 28 Loulis Mills SA :
* Q1 turnover at 23.73 million euros ($25.89 million) versus 20.10 million euros year ago
* Q1 net profit at 0.67 million euros versus 0.69 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA at 2.60 million euros versus 2.25 million euros year ago
* Net cash on March 31, 2015 at 3.27 million euros versus 1.46 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1RqEjTv
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9164 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016- SEC filing