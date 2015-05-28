BRIEF-Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment
* Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc as of April 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pBnOyC) Further company coverage:
May 28 FG Europe SA :
* Q1 2015 turnover at 21.96 million euros ($23.9 million)versus 14.65 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 net profit at 2.03 million euros versus net loss of 0.78 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 EBITDA at 5.47 million euros versus 1.33 million euros year ago
* Net cash on March 31, 2015 at 4.43 million euros versus 23.02 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1BrjVbx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9178 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016- SEC filing