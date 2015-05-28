BRIEF-Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment
* Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc as of April 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pBnOyC) Further company coverage:
May 28 Perseus Specialty Foods SA :
* Q1 2015 turnover at 5.94 million euros ($6.47 million) versus 6.89 million euros year ago
* Net cash on March 31, 2015 at 5.49 million euros versus 2.02 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 net loss at 0.37 million euros versus 1.19 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 EBITDA at 0.37 million euros versus EBITDA loss of 0.42 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1RqFqTc
($1 = 0.9178 euros)
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016- SEC filing