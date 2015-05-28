BRIEF-Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment
* Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc as of April 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pBnOyC) Further company coverage:
May 28 Karelia Tobacco Company Inc SA :
* Q1 2015 net profit at 15.91 million euros ($17.34 million) versus 11.48 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 turnover at 179.82 million euros versus 158.64 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 EBITDA at 22.71 million euros versus 16.35 million euros year ago
* Net cash on March 31, 2015 at 291.43 million euros versus 230.59 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1dzNnae
($1 = 0.9176 euros)
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016- SEC filing