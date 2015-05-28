BRIEF-Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment
* Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc as of April 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pBnOyC) Further company coverage:
May 28 Korres Natural Products SA :
* Q1 2015 turnover at 16.9 million euros ($18.5 million)versus 12.5 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 EBITDA at 4.4 million euros versus 2.3 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 net profit after minority rights at 1.5 million euros versus 0.3 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1FiHMMe
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016- SEC filing