BRIEF-Pure Technologies qtrly shr $0.01
* Pure technologies continues to expect 2017 organic growth in americas water segment of between 5% and 15%
May 28 Folli Follie SA :
* Q1 turnover at 268.62 million euros ($292.80 million) versus 227.98 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA at 66.35 million euros versus 58.82 million euros year ago
* Q1 net profit at 34.86 million euros versus 38.81 million euros year ago
* Net cash on March 31, 2015 at 297.54 million euros versus 229.78 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1BrmQkz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9174 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pure technologies continues to expect 2017 organic growth in americas water segment of between 5% and 15%
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. reports first quarter ended March 31, 2017, financial and operating results strong internal and external growth