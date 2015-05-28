May 28 Bilendi SA :

* Q1 revenue 4.5 million euros ($4.9 million), up 35 percent

* Confirms its objectives for 2015 with a growth between 35 pct and 40 pct, including 5 pct to 10 pct of organic growth

* Confirms its objectives for 2015 of a return to operational profitability