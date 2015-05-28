Fitch Rates Texas Instruments Senior Notes 'A+'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+'
rating to Texas
Instruments Incorporated's (TI) $600 million senior notes
offering, comprised of
$300 million of 2.75% senior notes due March 12, 2021 and $300
million of 2.625%
senior notes due May 15, 2024.
Fitch expects the company will use a portion of net proceeds to
repay $375
million of senior notes maturing June 15, 2017 (assumed in
connection with the
2011 acquisition o