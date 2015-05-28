US STOCKS-Tech propels Wall St as Nasdaq sets record
* Indexes up: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
May 28 Heurtey Petrochem SA :
* Signs of two contracts for a total amount of 43 million euros ($47 million)
* First contract with Indian Reliance Industries Ltd concerns the engineering and turnkey delivery of a delayed coker furnace for refinery with delivery due before the end of 2016
* Second contract concerns the delivery of four waste heat recovery units for a LNG export terminal in the United States
Source text: bit.ly/1J94riN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.27 pct; Nasdaq 0.62 pct (Updates to early afternoon)