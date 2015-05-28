May 28 Heurtey Petrochem SA :

* Signs of two contracts for a total amount of 43 million euros ($47 million)

* First contract with Indian Reliance Industries Ltd concerns the engineering and turnkey delivery of a delayed coker furnace for refinery with delivery due before the end of 2016

* Second contract concerns the delivery of four waste heat recovery units for a LNG export terminal in the United States

Source text: bit.ly/1J94riN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)