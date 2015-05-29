BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive acquires Spoon University
* Reached an agreement to acquire millennial-focused media company Spoon University
May 29 Expert System SpA :
* Reports FY 2014 net profit of 0.1 million euros ($109,560.00)
* FY 2014 EBITDA of 2.3 million euros
* FY 2014 production value of 17.2 million euros
* Does not provide comparative data, as 2014 is the first year in which company compiles consolidated statements
* Plans to expand its presence in foreign markets, North Europe in particular
* Plans to enter the South American market through Spanish unit
* Plans to continue expanding its presence in the North American market
DETROIT, May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday said it plans to spin off its powertrain unit in order to focus on developing technology for electrically powered and self-driving vehicles at a time where more companies and investors see the future of the auto industry evolving.