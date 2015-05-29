BRIEF-Evolva signs two new distributor agreements in Europe for Veri-Te
May 29 Nattopharma ASA :
* Q1 sales revenue 6.8 million Norwegian crowns ($871,470.86) versus 4.0 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating loss 5.2 million crowns versus loss 4.5 million crowns year ago
* Expects growth in all its main markets: USA, Europe, and Australia
* Says based on agreed volumes with key distributors, these agreements alone will produce profit for the full year 2016
* Says has an objective to realize a profit during the second half of 2015 for the supplement business
