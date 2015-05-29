BRIEF-Caterpillar Inc updates on investigations
* Caterpillar Inc - On Feb 17, co was notified by U.S. SEC that it concluded its investigation relating to co's acquisition of Bucyrus International, related matters
May 29 Astrazeneca Plc
* Astrazeneca and lilly to collaborate on immuno-oncology combination clinical trial in solid tumours
* Entered into a clinical trial collaboration to evaluate safety and preliminary efficacy of astrazeneca's investigational anti-pd-l1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, medi4736,
* Phase i study is expected to establish safety and a recommended dosing regimen, Further company coverage:
BOGOTA, May 3 Colombian state oil company Ecopetrol said on Wednesday it has discovered gas at an exploratory well it shares with U.S.-based Anadarko Petroleum Corp in deep waters in the Caribbean Sea, creating the possibility of developing a production cluster.