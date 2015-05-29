BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive acquires Spoon University
Reached an agreement to acquire millennial-focused media company Spoon University
May 29 INVL Technology AB :
* Q1 2015 revenue of company amounted to 41,000 euro ($44,916)
* Q1 2015 net loss of company amounted to 82,000 euro
* Results of Q1 were affected by seasonal fluctuations not to have significant influence over FY results of companies
* Intends to apply for closed end investment company license, and is preparing for 21.66 million euro new share issue
DETROIT, May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday said it plans to spin off its powertrain unit in order to focus on developing technology for electrically powered and self-driving vehicles at a time where more companies and investors see the future of the auto industry evolving.