May 29 INVL Technology AB :

* Q1 2015 revenue of company amounted to 41,000 euro ($44,916)

* Q1 2015 net loss of company amounted to 82,000 euro

* Results of Q1 were affected by seasonal fluctuations not to have significant influence over FY results of companies

* Intends to apply for closed end investment company license, and is preparing for 21.66 million euro new share issue

