BRIEF-Caterpillar Inc updates on investigations
* Caterpillar Inc - On Feb 17, co was notified by U.S. SEC that it concluded its investigation relating to co's acquisition of Bucyrus International, related matters
May 29 Eurasia Drilling Company Ltd says:
* Schlumberger B.V. and the Company have agreed to extend the long-stop date for completion of the proposed merger from 31 May 2015 to 30 June 2015. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)
BOGOTA, May 3 Colombian state oil company Ecopetrol said on Wednesday it has discovered gas at an exploratory well it shares with U.S.-based Anadarko Petroleum Corp in deep waters in the Caribbean Sea, creating the possibility of developing a production cluster.