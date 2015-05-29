BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive acquires Spoon University
* Reached an agreement to acquire millennial-focused media company Spoon University
May 29 Confidence International AB :
* Says Confidence Security Sweden AB has signed agreement with Novar Systems Ltd. (Honeywell), for distribution of Notifier by Honeywell fire alarm on Swedish market
* Says contract is expected to initially raise about 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.18 million) annually in distribution network

($1 = 8.4696 Swedish crowns)
DETROIT, May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday said it plans to spin off its powertrain unit in order to focus on developing technology for electrically powered and self-driving vehicles at a time where more companies and investors see the future of the auto industry evolving.