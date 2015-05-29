BRIEF-Gequity Q1 net loss shrinks to EUR 155,000
* Q1 revenue and other income EUR 29,000 ($31,668.00) versus EUR 9,000 year ago
May 29 G Energy SA :
* Starhedge SA declares acquisition of 3,250,000 shares of company, with deadline of June 30
* 3,250,000 shares of company, which Starhedge declared to buy, are under lock-up till June 30 Source text for Eikon:
