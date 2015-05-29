BRIEF-Gequity Q1 net loss shrinks to EUR 155,000
* Q1 revenue and other income EUR 29,000 ($31,668.00) versus EUR 9,000 year ago
May 29 Grupo Catalana Occidente SA :
* Says its unit, Seguros Catalana Occidente SA de Seguros y Reaseguros, has agreed to exercise a purchase option on 51 percent stake in Plus Ultra, Seguros Generales y Vida SA de Seguros y Reaseguros given by Inoc SA on June 19, 2012 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue and other income EUR 29,000 ($31,668.00) versus EUR 9,000 year ago
May 3 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board on Wednesday filed for a form of bankruptcy protection under last year's federal rescue law known as PROMESA, touching off the biggest bankruptcy in the history of the U.S. municipal debt market.