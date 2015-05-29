May 29 Old Mutual Plc :

* Agrees sale of Skandia Switzerland

* Consideration for transaction is not being disclosed

* Transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, expected to take about 6 months to complete

* To sell Skandia Leben Ag in Switzerland, part of Old Mutual Wealth, to Life Invest Holding Ag, a company owned by Mutschler Group and Hannover Re