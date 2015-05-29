BRIEF-Gequity Q1 net loss shrinks to EUR 155,000
* Q1 revenue and other income EUR 29,000 ($31,668.00) versus EUR 9,000 year ago
May 29 Old Mutual Plc :
* Agrees sale of Skandia Switzerland
* Consideration for transaction is not being disclosed
* Transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, expected to take about 6 months to complete
* To sell Skandia Leben Ag in Switzerland, part of Old Mutual Wealth, to Life Invest Holding Ag, a company owned by Mutschler Group and Hannover Re Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board on Wednesday filed for a form of bankruptcy protection under last year's federal rescue law known as PROMESA, touching off the biggest bankruptcy in the history of the U.S. municipal debt market.