BRIEF-Evolva signs two new distributor agreements in Europe for Veri-Te
* Signs two new Distributor Agreements in Europe for Veri-te Source text - http://bit.ly/2pIjVYV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 29 Nanorepro AG :
* FY 2014 revenues of 515 thousand euros ($563,461.50) (previous year: 1,042 thousand euros)
* Aims to resume growth for FY 2015
* FY 2014 net loss 27,000 euros versus loss 498,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9140 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signs two new Distributor Agreements in Europe for Veri-te Source text - http://bit.ly/2pIjVYV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue 764 million euros ($834.14 million) versus 730 million euros year ago