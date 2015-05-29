May 29 Ilyda SA :

* Q1 2015 net loss at 0.075 million euros versus 0.084 million euros year ago

* Net cash on March 31, 2015 at 1.29 million euros versus 0.37 million euros year ago

* Q1 2015 turnover at 0.69 million euros ($756,585.00) versus 0.83 million euros year ago

* Q1 2015 EBITDA at 0.34 million euros same to year ago

