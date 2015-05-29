BRIEF-RoyalTek announces FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.5 per share to shareholders for 2016
May 29 Alpha Grissin Power And Environmental Control Systems SA :
* Q1 2015 turnover at 3.5 million euros ($3.84 million) versus 2.52 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 net loss at 0.49 million euros versus 0.81 million euros year ago
* Net cash on March 31, 2015 at 0.47 million euros versus 1.03 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 EBITDA at 0.32 million euros versus EBITDA loss of 0.29 million euros year ago
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$3.9 per share to shareholders for 2016