May 29 Intracom Holdings SA :

* Q1 turnover at 90.8 million euros, up 17.5 percent

* Q1 net profit at 2.00 million euros ($2.20 million) versus net loss of 2.70 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBITDA at 9.7 million euros, increased by 6.6 million euros

* Says new contracts for Q1 at 97 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1JbnIjy

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9110 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)