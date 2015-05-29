May 29 Direct Line Insurance Group Plc :
* International sale completion and capital return
* Completion of disposal of its international division,
which comprises its Italian and German operations, to Mapfre,
s.a.. Total cash sale proceeds amounted to 550 million euros
(£430.9 million)
* Alongside special dividend, will propose consolidation of
its share capital in order to maintain comparability of share
price and EPS before and after special dividend
* Intends to pay special dividend of 27.5 pence per share,
equating to about £412.5 million as an interim dividend in
respect of financial year ending 31 December, 2015
