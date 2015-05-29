BRIEF-Coca-Cola Icecek Q1 net result swings to loss of 86.0 million lira
* Q1 net loss of 86.0 million lira ($24.33 million) versus profit of 29.4 million lira year ago
May 29 Grobina AS :
* Concludes two loan agreements with JSC "Citadele Banka"
* Says all application announced by JSC "Citadele Banka" about real estate voluntary auctions in July 6,to be withdrawn
* Signs loan agreement with limited partnership FlyCap investment Fund I AIF on amount of 1 million euros ($1.10 million) according to procedures established in contract with Citadele Banka
* The loan is issued for a period up to May 29, 2020 with a fixed interest rate
* 2014 audited review together with auditors findings will be published no later than June 2
* Q1 net profit of 38.4 million lira ($10.86 million) versus profit of 107.5 million lira year ago