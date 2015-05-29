May 29 YOC AG :

* Q1 revenues increased compared to the same period last year by 13 pct to 2.1 million euros ($2.30 million)

* EBITDA rose by 0.9 million euros from -1.3 million euros in Q1/2014 to -0.4 million euros in Q1/2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)