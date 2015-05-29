May 29 Quindell Plc

* Right honourable Lord Howard of Lympne, CH, QC will join board as senior non-executive director

* PwC has identified that certain of accounting policies historically adopted by company, were largely acceptable but were at aggressive end of acceptable practice

* Will adopt a more conservative approach to accounting for revenue and profit in respect of now disposed of professional services division

* Will provide a definitive view of historical results on a more conservative approach and changes will result in a reduction of revenue and profit

* Is in discussions with its auditors as to financial effect on its historical results, and conclusions of such discussions will be included in audited FY 2014 results which are expected to be published prior to end of June 2015