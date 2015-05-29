UPDATE 2-New York Times tops revenue estimates as digital subscriptions jump
* Digital advertising revenue up 18.9 pct (Adds details, background, Shares)
May 29 Tobii AB :
* Tobii and Micro-Star International Co. Ltd. (MSI) sign memorandum of understanding for the development of eye tracking in gaming PCs
* First tangible result is a concept gaming notebook that will be displayed by MIS at Computex trade show in Taipei on June 2-6
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Digital advertising revenue up 18.9 pct (Adds details, background, Shares)
* Intel corp says navin shenoy to take the position of general manager of data center group (dcg)