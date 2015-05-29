YNAP Q1 revenues up 15.4 pct on strong flagship store sales
MILAN, May 3 Italian online fashion retailer Yoox-Net-A-Porter posted a 15.4 percent rise in first-quarter sales at current exchange rates, driven by revenue growth at its flagship stores.
May 29 Vilniaus Degtine AB
* Q1 sales revenues including excise duty reached 13.6 million euros ($14.92 million), up by 5.1 percent
* Q1 profit for the period 156,497 euros versus 84,318 euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA of 386,000 euros versus 313,000 euros year ago
* In Q1 export of products to EU and third countries increased by 78.9 percent as compared with the same period in 2014
* Sees Bajor Premium Brand to enjoy the greatest growth, with the investments of 300,000 euros to be made into this brand
* Modernisation of Obeliai Distillery of Vilniaus Degtin has been launched this year and the total value of investments is 3.1 million euros
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9115 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, May 3 U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd reported a sharply lower first-quarter profit on Wednesday and cut its full-year earnings forecast as slow crop sales by farmers in South America squeezed margins in its core agribusiness unit, sending shares tumbling.