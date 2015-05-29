UPDATE 2-PM May says EU seeking to affect result of British election
* PM says European politicians, officials threatening UK (Adds detail, reaction)
May 29 Industrial And Financial Systems IFS Ab
* Maersk Drilling and IFS strengthen partnership
* Signed agreement for the development of new advanced maintenance planning functionality
* Says agreement includes additional licenses worth approximately $ 1.8 million
* In October 2012, IFS announced that Maersk Drilling signed an agreement for the deployment of IFS Applications as its ERP system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PM says European politicians, officials threatening UK (Adds detail, reaction)
* Q1 revenue EUR 11.3 million ($12.3 million) versus EUR 13.3 million year ago