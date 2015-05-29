UPDATE 2-WellCare shares pop after bigger-than-expected profit
* WellCare's shares rise 4.7 pct to record-high (Adds conference call comments, details; updates shares)
May 29 Olainfarm AS :
* Q1 net profit of 6.7 million euros ($7.36 million), up 81 percent versus year ago
* Says sales of group in 2015 are planned to be 100 million euros, but net profit will reach 15 million euros
* Q1 revenue of 27 million euros versus 23.3 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1QfsZHp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9099 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* WellCare's shares rise 4.7 pct to record-high (Adds conference call comments, details; updates shares)
WASHINGTON, May 3 An expected proposal from moderate Republican Fred Upton to amend the party's healthcare overhaul plan is not likely a deal-breaker for conservative Freedom Caucus members in the U.S. House of Representatives, an aide to a caucus member said on Wednesday.