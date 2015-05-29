May 29 Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD :

* Q3 results of transactions relating to players 23 million euros ($25.3 million), up by 13.5 million euros versus year ago

* Q3 net profit 553,000 euros versus loss 9.5 million euros

* Q3 operational results excluding income from transfers 20.1 million euros, up by 4.1 million euros versus year ago

Source text: bit.ly/1LRHHTM

