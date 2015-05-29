May 29 Hanseyachts AG :
* For entire fiscal year 2014/2015, which will end on 30
June 2015, is expecting a balanced EBITDA
* During 3rd quarter (January to March 2015) incoming orders
increased by 25 pct compared to same quarter last year to a
volume of 24.4 million euros ($26.82 million)
* Cumulative turnover (July 2014 to March 2015) increased by
18 pct and including fluctuations in inventories and own work
capitalised (= total operating revenues) by 17 pct to 75.1
million euros
* 9-month EBIT was -6.6 million euros and thus was 1.8
million euros lower compared to last year
