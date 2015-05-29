May 29 Labat Africa Ltd :
* Labat and Reinhardt Transport Group are in process of
finalising sale and purchase agreement for acquisition of RTG
business and assets
* Final agreement is also expected to be signed during
course of next week
* Review of expected results for year ended 28 February,
2015 has indicated that company will report improved results by
more than 20 pct compared to prior year
* Expects to publish its reviewed results during course of
next once technical review has been completed
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)