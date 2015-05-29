YNAP Q1 revenues up 15.4 pct on strong flagship store sales
MILAN, May 3 Italian online fashion retailer Yoox-Net-A-Porter posted a 15.4 percent rise in first-quarter sales at current exchange rates, driven by revenue growth at its flagship stores.
May 29 Imbalie Beauty Ltd :
* Revenue increased by 5 pct to R91.8 million (2014: R87.4 million) during year
* FY headline loss per share was 0.68 cents (2014: earnings 0.68 cents)
* Decrease in earnings and headline earnings were due to increase in operating expenses, certain once-off marketing and relocation costs
* Will not pay a dividend for 2015 year
CHICAGO, May 3 U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd reported a sharply lower first-quarter profit on Wednesday and cut its full-year earnings forecast as slow crop sales by farmers in South America squeezed margins in its core agribusiness unit, sending shares tumbling.